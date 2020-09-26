Oklahoma
• High point: OU's Spencer Rattler looked like a quarterback that needed to settle into his first Big 12 start, but the offense still managed to find some flow. The Sooners went up 14-0 after Rattler threw a 32-yard strike to Drake Stoops, who came down with it for his first career touchdown reception. OU would eventually go up 28-7 and seemed poised to take its conference opener.
• Low point: Rattler's last interception was the dagger, yes. But how it got to that point is the true mystery for the Sooners. Kansas State needed life as it trailed 28-7 in the third quarter, and freshman Deuce Vaughn gave it to the Wildcats. Vaughn burnt the OU defense for a 77-yard reception that set up Skylar Thompson to score from the goal line. The quick three-play series was OU’s first true defensive breakdown of the season, and there would be more.
Kansas State
• High point: OU’s 35-14 lead quickly vanished late in the third quarter and into the early minutes of the fourth. The Sooners gave up a 78-yard connection between Skylar Thompson and Justin Gardner that set up a two-yard score for Thompson on the next play. On OU’s ensuing offensive possession, Seth McGowan fumbled and set up the Wildcats on OU’s 38-yard line. Kansas State needed eight plays and 3:47 of game clock to get into the end zone from there to put Kansas State within a touchdown in the final period, where they ultimately pulled off the rally.
• Low point: Kansas State went three-and-out in its first two second-half drives. It was a major credit to OU's defense coming out of the locker room, and a sign that the Wildcats might not have it in them to pull off back-to-back upsets of OU. It especially didn't look promising after Rattler found Jeremiah Hall for a 21-yard touchdown that put the Sooners up 28-7 with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter.
