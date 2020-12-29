Horning: A great season for Rattler requires being great against the Gators

Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 36F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 36F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.