Horning: A great season for Rattler requires being great against the Gators

Trying to assess Spencer Rattler’s first season as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback puts one in an interesting fix.
Though he’s not been everything you might have thought he would be, he’s still been everything you should have ever hoped he would be.
Both can be true.
For example, entering Wednesday's Cotton Bowl, against Florida, Rattler has completed 68 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,784 yards and 25 touchdowns against seven interceptions over 10 games.
It’s not perfect, but if you take a look at the 10 games played prior to OU’s bowl game over the first full season of the program’s best four quarterbacks since it started throwing the ball, you can make a case Rattler’s first full season as starter wasn’t quite on par with seasons belonging to Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray.
Take a look.
• White, 2003, 10 games, UCLA through Big 12 title game (Kansas State): 63.8 completion percentage, 2,899 yards, 31 TDs, 7 INTs.
• Bradford, 2007, 10 games, Tulsa through Big 12 title game (Missouri): 67.1 completion percentage, 2,056 yards, 23 TDs, 6 INTs.
• Mayfield, 2015, 10 games, Tulsa through end of regular season: 71.3 completion percentage, 2,814 yards, 29 TDs, 3 INTs.
• Murray, 2018, 10 games, Army through Big 12 title game (Texas): 71.9 completion percentage, 3,190 yards, 32 TDs, 6 INTs.
The parallels aren’t identical.
White had played enough football before the 2003 season to have had both of his knees reconstructed. Mayfield had played most of a season as a true freshman starter at Texas Tech two years before emerging as OU’s starter. Murray had played most of a season at Texas A&M before transferring, sitting out, and following Mayfield’s season for the ages with one of his own.
Of course, White, nor Bradford had the good fortune to be coached by Lincoln Riley. Had they been, their completion percentages would have been quite a bit higher, simply as a matter of the high-percentage throws inherent to Riley’s air raid.
So, Rattler’s not been perfect.
He died with the rest of his offense against Kansas State, couldn’t right the ship late at Iowa State, had to be short-term benched by Riley against Texas and endured long dry spells, even recently, against Baylor and Iowa State the second time around.
Compared to others, though, he’s getting along famously.
Trevor Knight won the job but couldn’t keep it. When it finally fell to Blake Bell, he couldn’t keep it either.
Though Nate Hybl closed his Sooner career as Rose Bowl MVP, Rattler’s been better this season than Hybl was that season and don’t even get started on any comparison between Rattler and Rhett Bomar, the only other quarterback over the whole span to have arrived as highly rated as Rattler.
Though Rattler’s real opening season in crimson and cream doesn’t deserve best-ever status, there’s no doubt it has been exceedingly good.
It didn’t have to be.
Failures against the Wildcats and Cyclones could have haunted him all season, as could have being relieved against the Longhorns, yet nothing of the kind has occurred.
“He’s a great player,” Sooner running back Rhamondre Stevenson said of Rattler; yet it was Stevenson’s next eight words that may be far more important. “And he’s going to get a lot better.”
Rattler’s aware of his growth.
“You’re a confident guy,” he said, referring to himself. “You think there’s not going to be that many growing pains, not having to go through all of that throughout high school and youth ball and all that stuff. But at this level, at this stage, you’ve got to be prepared … All this adversity has helped me grow tremendously.”
We’ve all seen it.
Whatever he’s failed to do, his ability to roll with it, not get down and not give away his leadership role — because he knows the best teams are led by the best quarterbacks — is ultimately more important, more telling and, in the end, the only conduit to being an actual great player, the likes of which those other four, all of them Heisman Trophy winners, became.
It’s all good.
But to feel that way through an entire offseason is going to take a big performance against the Gators.
For OU, it may be a dress rehearsal toward a national championship march next season. For Rattler, it’s the same thing. If he’s expects to direct that march, he’s falling behind if he's not a big factor in a victory over the Gators.
He’s been terrific.
Now’s no time not to be.