Horning: Another fail forward for Josh Heupel or a fine hire by the Vols?

On Nov. 15, 2014, an Oklahoma team crushed by 34 points the week before at Baylor, ventured into Lubbock to face a Red Raider squad that had won 3 of 8 and only 1 of 6 against conference foes.
Starting quarterback Trevor Knight was unavailable, leaving Cody Thomas to take the snaps.
A first-time starter, he attempted 17 first-half passes, each one called by his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Josh Heupel.
OU went nowhere and trailed 21-7 following Tech’s first drive of the third quarter, one led by a pretty fair quarterback, name of Patrick Mahomes.
Heupel was pass-happy despite Samaje Perine in the Sooner backfield and Tech being atrocious against the run, allowing 5 yards per carry and 246.6 on the ground per game entering the contest.
Thomas attempted just three more passes, OU wound up carrying the ball 51 times for 384 yards and winning 42-30.
Perine ran for 213 and two weeks later, against Kansas, for an NCAA record 427.
Heupel remained offensive coordinator, but was no longer calling the plays. Not his plays, anyway. He was calling Bob Stoops’ plays.
Following OU’s Russell Athletic Bowl loss to Clemson, he was fired and none too soon. It wasn’t that the Sooner offense lacked consistency, but that it lacked any conceivable identity that might have led to consistency.
It is against that backdrop so many Sooner fans and so many who cover the Sooners are utterly gobsmacked by Heupel’s hiring as Tennessee’s new football coach.
It’s unbelievable how the former Heisman Trophy runner-up continues to fail forward. Or, to soften, how the former Heisman Trophy runner-up keeps appearing to.
He lucked out even as a player, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns the last six games of the 2000 season, yet dang near winning the Heisman anyway, while riding a dominant Sooner defense to the national championship.
He didn’t give good interviews then and gave worse interviews as a Sooner assistant, dancing on the banal surface so constantly one wondered not why he kept all the deep thoughts to himself, but if he had any.
He showed up at Utah State the next season as offensive coordinator and a team that had been 10-4 the previous year went 6-7 the one he was there.
No problem, the SEC had a job waiting for him as Missouri’s offensive coordinator.
The Tigers went 4-8 and 7-6 in Heupel’s two seasons. However, to be fair, the offense improved dramatically, gaining less than 300 yards per game the season before he arrived and more than 500 the season after.
That led to the head coaching gig he just left to become head Vol, at Central Florida.
Scott Frost had guided the Knights to a perfect 13-0 season in 2017 before leaving for Nebraska, his alma mater.
Enter Heupel, who took the advantages of Frost's perfection and went 12-1, then 10-3, then 6-4, which sure looks like diminishing returns.
No problem.
Wednesday he became the new man in Knoxville.
Theories abound.
Heupel may be a horrendous interview but all it takes is one mark in the hiring chair to be snowed and he’s found that man in Danny White, who is not the Cowboy quarterback who succeeded Roger Staubach, but is the man who first hired Heupel at UCF and has now hired him at Tennessee.
Or, just maybe, the man White has hired twice is not the same man Stoops hired and fired once. Perhaps there has been growth, and a 42-year-old Heupel is wildly more ready to run his own program in the SEC than he was ready to run his own Big 12 offense as a thirty-something from 2011 to 2014.
It’s hard to believe.
Heupel’s best offensive season at UCF was also his worst overall season at UCF.
The Knights gained 568.1 yards of total offense per game last season, yet allowed 491.8, almost 150 more than in 2019.
On the other hand, four of his five offenses at Missouri and UCF have averaged at least 200 yards rushing per game and the one that didn’t, his last year at Missouri, ran for 194.5.
At OU, Heupel was more than happy to be lopsided through the air, more than happy to prove porous run defenses were also porous pass defenses, even when they weren’t.
He is the worst kind of coach to cover. He doesn’t say much of anything and what he does say often fails to make sense. He tends to be defensive rather than thoughtful.
Winning is the perpetual antidote and losing more games each season at your last stop would appear to be a bad sign.
But hey, nobody’s won at Tennessee since Phil Fulmer and that was a bunch of coaches ago. Why not throw Josh Heupel against the wall.
He might even stick.