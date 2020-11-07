HORNING: Behold the subtle and bruising talents of Rhamondre Stevenson

Rooting for the story.
Not the player, nor the team.
That’s allowed, right?
Well, maybe I’m rooting for the player. Nope. I’m not. I’m sure of it. Definitely just the story.
Anyway, here it is.
If Kennedy Brooks, who opted out of this coronavirus-impaired football season, does not return to the Sooner roster and Rhamondre Stevenson, despite being a senior already, chose to return for one more campaign because the NCAA’s giving everybody an extra year of eligibility right now, and Stevenson oddly decided to take them up on it, a piece of my selfish sportswriter’s soul would be quite pleased.
Not because the Sooners’ would not have lost a terrific running back in Brooks, because they clearly would.
Not that.
I just want to see what Stevenson can do in a 14- or 15-game season in which he’s the feature back, carrying the ball 15 to 25 — once in a while even 30 — times a game.
Because how cool would it be to see a 1,500-yard runner again or even a 2,000-yard runner?
How cool would it be to see Oklahoma send another player to New York, hoping to pick up the college game’s most celebrated statue, and that player be a running back?
Or, really, given what we’ve seen in just the two games since Stevenson returned to the field, how great would it be to watch him get the ball like that and just see what he can do?
Saturday, OU topped Kansas 62-9 and it’s hard to know what to take away from it generally.
The defense played well, but it was only Kansas. Eventually, the offense went up and down the field, but Spencer Rattler was only so-so, and, yeah, it was only Kansas.
Stevenson?
It was only Kansas, but come on, how good was he?
One week after carrying 13 times for 89 yards, he carried 11 times for 104. And it’s not even that, exactly, though 9.5 yards per attempt is fantastic — he averaged 8 yards per try over 64 carries last season by the way; pretty good, right? — but it was how he carried the ball. And how he caught it, too, turning a team-high four grabs into 60 receiving yards, trailing only Austin Stogner’s 75 on three.
Stevenson's head coach criminally underplayed his efforts.
“Low center of gravity, difficult to tackle, has some big-play ability,” Lincoln Riley said, as if Stevenson's just a garden variety power back and not a 6-foot, nearly 250-pound make-them-miss-until-you-can’t-and-have-to-run-through-them force of nature. Because that’s what he’s doing.
It’s the craziest thing.
To me, Stevenson’s a glider.
(I actually looked at some Eric Dickerson highlights to see if I was out of line using the term, because Dickerson was the ultimate glider. Stevenson doesn’t glide like Dickerson, but he still glides)
He’s a huge running back, he delivers many more blows than he takes, he’s not remotely fun to tackle, nor try to tackle.
“He’a a bulldozer,” said Nik Bonitto, Stevenson’s linebacker teammate.
Yet, if anybody cares to notice, he’s making people miss, too.
Stevenson doesn’t stop on dimes and he doesn’t make hard, sharp cuts, but he makes subtle shifts, little moves at, say, the 40-yard line, that cause a defender waiting for him at the 35 to lunge for air.
It’s something.
It’s fun to watch if you can make yourself stop and watch it with enough focus to realize how much is going on, that Stevenson’s not just another bruising back.
“I’ve just been hungry,” he said.
Stevenson confirmed, too, that he likes to “pick through the defense a little bit,” but I think he may have just been repeating part of my question back to me to be nice, because watching him from press-box level, his subtleties appear so natural as to be unconscious.
“You could tell he’s played some ball and improved,” said Riley, once again failing to be impressed enough by his best back.
Stevenson only carried 11 times Saturday and still it was enough to get filled up on subtle make-them-miss cuts, stiff-arms and lowered shoulders, all of which conspired to create that gaudy yards-per-carry figure.
You know, Bedlam’s next, just two weeks away, and given who some believe the Pokes to be, OU might have to hit on all cylinders to poke the Pokes.
Maybe.
Or maybe the Sooners just keep playing defense the way they’ve began playing defense and give the ball to Stevenson 25 times.
They won’t do that.
It won’t be the plan.
But if that’s what they’re left with, if Rattler stumbles, if they’re just not sharp, if the myriad options Riley’s offense offers just isn’t happening … well, it’s a Plan B that might win OU the game.
And maybe, if the stars align, next year we’ll get a whole season, with fans in the seats and everything, and see what Rhamondre Stevenson can really do.
