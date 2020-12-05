When it comes to another Big 12 championship, I’m not sure Sooner safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has it right.
“It will go down as one of the most historic things that’s happened around here,” he said earlier this week. “Just with the circumstances that we’re going through … and things like that.”
Maybe.
Or, more likely, given the craziness of this college football season, one that has OU at West Virginia next Saturday because a Sooner COVID outbreak kept the programs from playing last Saturday; that figures to have none other than Bob Stoops assisting the Sooner sideline this evening … it’s not remotely remarkable that OU might claim a sixth straight conference crown.
Because the craziness is not limited to the Sooner program, but has been pervasive nationwide.
Indeed, the team that hasn’t had its season interrupted, or suffered its roster becoming shorthanded, or dealt with a coach or several coaches having to sit out is the unicorn this season. And in such a season as this, the program that’s been doing all the winning, it would seem, is even more likely to reign supreme again, as the Sooners appear bound to be.
Even suffering two quick losses, it makes perfect sense OU should again find itself in position to affirm its supremacy.
So, Turner-Yell might have gotten that one wrong.
It’s not the conference title OU may win that’s historic, but the entire season, program to program, coast to coast, that will be remembered forever.
It’s something Sooner receiver Brayden Willis said during the week, however, that might be right on, something that many of us, the self-proclaimed thoughtful and socially conscious keyboardists who put words on pages, might have forgotten during this crazy season.
“Everybody wants to play,” Willis said. “I mean, that’s why we’re here, that’s why we decided to play this year.”
Good of him to remind us.
Seriously.
Because the temptation has been to question everything, to ask why they’re playing at all during this asterisk-ridden season, for championships being decided via alternative means on dates to be determined, provided they’re not called off the day before.
“We’re excited to play this next game,” Willis continued, “and can’t wait to get back up there to see West Virginia on the 12th.”
Can it really be that simple?
Young athletes attend Division I universities, we hope, to receive a terrific education and earn a degree, but surely to play their sport, so maybe their playing it, even now, remains a good thing.
Lincoln Riley was asked this week if he ever thought, “why are we still doing this?” and his answer was pretty great.
He was honest enough to admit, in moments, “do I feel like that a little bit? Maybe.”
But he reminded us, too, that coaching football is what he signed up for.
“This is our lives and we’ve only got so many of these years, and so many days and opportunities available, so at what point do you say these opportunities aren’t worth it?”
The implication clearly being he’s not ready to pull the plug on the season and, not just that, but that the job and the pursuit, for himself and his players, is sort of its own reward. You coach and play to win championships, of course, but you coach and play to coach and play, too.
So, if you were wondering what it’s all about, even as games are postponed and canceled; as the College Football Playoff committee wrestles with impossible questions like how many games make up a defendable and legitimate season; as Coastal Carolina and BYU wrangle together on Thursday a game they’ll play today … maybe it’s about what Brayden Willis and his coach were trying to get across this week.
And, sure, if every day they give you is a chance to play and coach the game, to be with your teammates, to pursue victory, because that’s what sports is about … then it’s all right if Delarrin Turner-Yell wants to believe the conference crown the Sooners may win is indeed historic.
He gets to make his own judgments.
If they take the field today, something that will not have felt certain until they do, good for them.
They came here to play, they’ve been playing awfully well and against the Bears they can do it again.
No need to stop.
They might as well take it as far as they can take it.
To another conference title and who knows what else?
