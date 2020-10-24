HORNING: Finally, Sooners have a No. 1 receiver in Marvin Mims

A few memos first.
To Jadon Haselwood:
Come back as soon as you can but not until you’re entirely ready, for Oklahoma, five games into its season, has found its No. 1 receiver. Try not to feel the pressure to be that guy any sooner than you think you can. And if you can't, it's all right, being the No. 2 guy in a Lincoln Riley offense isn't a bad thing to be.
To Charleston Rambo:
If you’ve been feeling the pressure to be the No. 1 guy, release it and let it go, because on Saturday that opening became filled. If you still want to be that guy, terrific, have at it, give it a shot. Competition’s good for everybody. Really, whatever it takes to cure the drops.
To Drake Stoops:
You were my sentimental choice to be the guy. You catch everything. You’re one of those guys the whole stadium can see playing hard. You don’t glide. You stick feet in the ground and leave divots, even at Owen Field, even as a high schooler. Just keep catching everything they throw at you and they’re bound to throw at you more.
To Marvin Mims: Congratulations, you’re the guy. OU’s been needing somebody to step up and take the job and you’ve done it and everybody saw it; even though, as you likely know, even if they rewound it over and over again, they may not have seen it all, but I’ll use the rest of this space trying to make sure they do.
That about cover it?
OU beat TCU 33-14 and the beauty of it remains in the eye of the beholder.
If you’re looking for the Sooner offense to take off like seasons past, you’re still waiting. Try to understand that 600 yards from scrimmage and 50 points each time out is not a birthright.
If you’re waiting for Spencer Rattler to become an amazing zone-reading, run-game practitioner, you’re also still waiting.
If you hoped to see the offensive line and running game follow up a breakthrough at the Cotton Bowl with another performance just like it, well, you mostly got it from T.J. Pledger, who tallied 122 yards on 22 carries, but not everybody.
However, if you wanted a No. 1 receiver to identify himself, you got it emphatically from Mims, the true freshman out of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star High School.
The numbers would seem to be enough to stake the claim.
Mims caught four passes against the Horned Frogs for 132 yards and two touchdowns, surging his season totals to 19 grabs, 328 yards and six scores.
Because he ought to remind you of somebody — displaying gifts and skills so supreme and subtle to make one of those four catches — it seemed like a good idea to look up the numbers of OU’s all-time best receiver five games into his career.
Through five games in 2008, against Cincinnati, Washington, TCU, Baylor and Texas, Ryan Broyles caught 18 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.
If you haven’t done the math already, that gives Mims one more catch, 9 more yards and two more touchdowns than — arguably, I’ve long contended — the greatest collegiate receiver of all time through the same point in their respective careers.
So there’s that.
Also, the catch.
It was no CeeDee Lamb special.
Lamb’s miracle grabs could feel like the Fourth of July but the 61-yard catch Mims made with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter that put OU on top 27-7 was more like a midnight stroll through a parking garage, yet just as strong.
Defended by Kee’Yon Stewart, the TCU cornerback was in Mims’ pocket the whole way.
To counter, Mims slowed ever so slightly, allowing Stewart to practically ride his shoulder, yet also giving him the opportunity keep Stewart at bay and accelerate just as the ball arrived, creating inches of separation, just enough make the catch.
It also meant Mims’ next couple of steps put him beyond Stewart’s reach and seconds later he was in the end zone.
Raw athleticism wows. Craft, if you can manage not to miss it because it’s so easy to miss, mesmerizes.
This time last year, Mims was adding to what became a Texas high school record 5,485 receiving yards. From the Rio Grande to Amarillo, nobody's ever covered so much real estate catching the football as him.
He’s 5-11 and not quite 180 pounds. Maybe he’ll get bigger and maybe he won’t. Or maybe it won’t matter because some guys just know how to play.
Broyles was like that.
It’s good to be No. 1.
Now, we get to see how far Marvin Mims can take it.