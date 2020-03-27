Horning: Remembering the day Bob Stoops became the new coach

Newspaper pages were bigger. Big enough, in the racks, they filled the whole window.
Also, though we tried, we'd yet to master the art of great looking pages. Nonetheless, it was a production.
Three stories out front, each with its own headline, but also under one huge headline.
"Big Red carpet welcome."
Get it?
It was the Dec. 2, 1998, sports section of this newspaper the morning after Bob Stoops became the successor to John Blake, who'd been fired as Oklahoma football coach on statewide television by a board of regents that was not on the same page.
I was a 30-year-old Sooner football beat writer, but also the Norman High and Norman North basketball writer, and that meant I was in a hurry.
It was a Tuesday, after all.
"This had happened before at Oklahoma, not so much an introduction as a coronation," was the first sentence of my story.
On the other side of a big picture of Stoops' mug was then-sports editor Justin Harper's column, which cleverly explained the scene, the pedigree, the the cut of the new coach's gib, appearing to reference Stoops' introduction, yet actually describing Gary Gibbs' introduction nine years earlier.
He had a point.
On the face of it, on their opening days, they looked like remarkably similar hires.
They weren't.
The third story, also from Harper, carried the following subhead: "Exaggerated talk of mass transfers quieted during first team meeting Tuesday."
That only made sense.
Media didn't get to witness that meeting, but it got to see Stoops on the microphone after he was introduced and despite some nerves as he began to speak, his confidence was off the charts.
"I grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, loving the University of Oklahoma," he began. "How many teams do you know can put the ball on the ground six times and still blow out their opponent."
Barry Switzer, one season removed as Dallas Cowboys coach and right there watching, had to love that.
It was something Stoops said a moment later that brought the house down.
"I shall not shy away from the expectations you have at Oklahoma," he said. "There are no excuses. You succeed or you don't."
Much that version of Stoops evaporated over the final two-thirds of his reign.
The scandal that pushed Rhett Bomar and J.D. Quinn off the team in 2006 made him not nearly so giving in future give-and-takes with the men and women who made it their business to ask him questions.
Also, when it became clear Josh Heupel wasn't working out as a first-among-equals co-offensive coordinator, it did a number on him, too.
Stoops didn't want to make excuses, nor did he want to acknowledge anybody's failure.
It was so much easier for him to tear down his team when it was defying expectation or winning 12 games a season.
Of course, given what he inherited, what he did with it and what he eventually handed off to Lincoln Riley, any complaints are muted.
He did a whale of a job for a long, long time and much of how he did it was on display the day he was introduced.
"The moment he started talking there was a new sense of excitement," then defensive end Frank Romero said. "He seemed really confident and you could just tell right away he is a good leader."
Some of that confidence would eventually be sprung on Romero himself, who became an All-American offensive lineman after Stoops moved him to the position.
Stoops said he'd begin hiring a staff almost immediately and that proved to be true, too.
Bobby Jack Wright and Cale Gundy were the first to join up, then came Jonathan Hayes on Dec. 7, then came the raid on Kansas State coach Bill Snyder's staff, the one Stoops cut his teeth on before taking over Steve Spurrier's defense at Florida.
Mike Stoops and Brent Venables had one more game to coach -- the Alamo Bowl -- as Wildcats, but on Dec. 8, they also became Sooners. Soon, Mark Mangino, another Wildcat, would be on board, too.
It was a heady time.
Just thinking, but the outdoor introduction with full fanfare was given Jeff Capel, too, who worked out well for a little while.
They filled the old field house for Lon Kruger, who's worked out quite well, too; though, it must be said, he's not enjoyed the wild success of Billy Tubbs nor Kelvin Sampson, but he remains a dream to cover.
Bob Stoops was terrific, too, in his way. In his early days, he went out of his way for his coverers, especially those who were there every day. Later, he clammed up. However, all the while, it was never personal, always respectful, perhaps not easy, but never difficult.
Hard to ask for more.
When it began, he wasn't even 40. He did all right.
