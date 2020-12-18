Horning: This game doesn't have to matter to be great

It doesn’t matter.
Not really, does it.
When life is normal, or something we like to call “normal,” that’s when we have the luxury to obsess over a game like today’s; or to use a game like today’s to obsess over the possibility of getting to the College Football Playoff, against all odds, for a third straight season.
But we can’t do that.
The times don’t warrant it.
Too many people are sick.
Too many people have died.
Still, this is true, too.
It doesn’t have to matter.
Not in the way sports tend to rule our emotions, feel like life and death, become a proxy for how life’s treating us, for giving us what we deserve or for decidedly not doing that.
Sports can’t be our prism.
But it can still be fun.
We can still appreciate what’s happening, what both Oklahoma and Iowa State have done to get to today.
Do you realize the Cyclones are 8-2 and the last time they enjoyed a season in which they lost only three games was 20 years ago and the last time before that it was 1976 and the last time they lost two or less was 1944 when they went 6-1-1, tying Missouri and losing to the Sooners in the old Big Six.
That’s amazing.
It doesn’t matter, not really, but amidst the ocean of awfulness that 2020 has been, that’s fantastic.
The Sooners?
No, they’re not going back to the playoff. Yes, they lost a game they never should have lost against Kansas State and if they’d only lost that one, they might be in the playoff picture with a victory today, but forget about that stuff.
Just think about how far the Sooner defense has come. Just think about how even last season was night and day against the year before it, and this one has become night and day to last season.
Since beating Texas in overtime, OU has played terrific defense in all five of its games, even at Texas Tech, the night the Red Raiders scored 28, and in the others the Sooners have allowed 14, 9, 13 and 14 points.
Nobody thought that could happen. Nobody thought you could ever have a Sooner defense again that could keep it in games if the offense wasn’t humming, yet that’s just what’s happened.
Sooner pass rusher Isaiah Thomas, who has eight sacks this season, was asked about Breece Hall, Iowa State’s running back, who’s nearing 1,400 yards on the ground, gaining 6.1 per carry and 135.7 per game.
“He’s a great back,” Thomas said, “But we’re a great defense.”
Just like that.
Like, of course they’re a great defense, why not say it out loud because it’s so preposterously self-evident.
Who saw that coming from the Sooner defense?
For weeks and weeks and weeks we wondered why it wasn’t turning teams over when second-year coordinator Alex Grinch said it would turn teams over. It was all that got talked about.
Well, not only is the Sooner defense turning teams over, but it’s playing so well, it doesn’t even have to turn teams over, the subplot has fizzled, because now it’s just about playing well, when before it was about turning teams over as though it was the only avenue to playing well. That’s how far this defense has come.
Enjoy it. Celebrate it.
No, it doesn’t matter, not really, but it’s still fantastic.
That they’re playing at all, enjoy that, too, because it’s what we’ve got and we didn’t know we’d have it.
OU whipped up on Oklahoma State on Nov. 21 and has played only once since.
The Cyclones have been fortunate enough to play everybody in the league, but they didn’t have to be and many others haven’t been, but here they are.
Do you realize that if the Cyclones had beaten Louisiana opening day, and if OU had not blown a lead to Kansas State, and everything else would have been the same, today might as well be a national quarterfinal, winner goes to the playoff.
Only it doesn’t matter.
There are more important things at hand. It’s been a rotten year and certainly not the year to cry over spilled milk on the gridiron.
But we can enjoy today.
The best Iowa State team in a generation and maybe ever and an OU team that this season has played it’s best and most complete games since Lincoln Riley arrived, and a team that could play for it all again as soon as next season.
What’s not to like?
Because it doesn’t have to matter to be great.