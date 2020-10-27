HORNING: Though others have tried, Mayfield, Murray provided a Sooner Sunday like no other

It was Sept. 18, 1978.
“You can’t ask for more from an individual,” said Howard Cosell, doing his best Howard Cosell.
Frank Gifford, on play by play, and Don Meredith, there to keep Cosell from taking over the broadcast, were equally impressed.
Who impressed them so?
Joe Washington, of course, who’d just become a Baltimore Colt, the San Diego Chargers having traded him for Lydell Mitchell the previous offseason.
The former Sooner running back, the man play-by-play legend John Brooks once described as “smoke through a keyhole,” in the pouring rain had just returned a kickoff 90 yards to paydirt, finally putting away former Oklahoma coach Chuck Fairbanks’ New England Patriots 34-27.
Already in the fourth quarter Washington had thrown a 54-yard touchdown pass, hitting Roger Carr in stride down the left sideline, and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Bill Troup, back-up to 1976 MVP Bert Jones, who by 1979 would be the great Dieter Brock’s backup in Winnipeg.
True story.
Washington’s heroics might have provided the best fourth-quarter in Monday Night Football history. Also, perhaps, the finest NFL fourth quarter by any former Sooner … until this past Sunday.
This past Sunday, Baker Mayfield completed 22 of hist last 23 passes, three of them fourth-quarter touchdowns and the lone incompletion a clock-stopping spike, sending the Cleveland Browns past former Norman High Tiger Zac Taylor’s Cincinnati Bengals.
Mayfield, who began 0 for 5 with an interception, finished 22 of 28 for 297 yards and five touchdowns, finally returning to the swashbuckling ways that made his rookie season so exciting.
Later that night, the man who replaced Mayfield at OU, who picked up the Heisman Trophy one season after Mayfield picked it up, Kyler Murray, quarterbacked the Arizona Cardinals past the Seattle Seahawks, the league’s last unbeaten team, in overtime.
Murray completed 34 of 48 passes for 360 yards, and three touchdowns to counter one interception. Adding to the Sooner symmetry, the Cardinals prevailed by the same score as the Browns, 37-34.
Has there ever been so grand an NFL Sunday provided by former Sooners?
One deep dive down and the answer is … no, not like Mayfield’s and Murray’s same-day doubles act, anyway.
Though it’s not like the dive didn’t yield some fantastic forgotten greatness.
Billy Sims was a better pro than anybody remembers. He never ran for 200 yards in a game, but broke the century mark 23 times and ran for 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons, injuries limited him to fewer than 10 games in the two he didn’t.
Sims’ very best game may have been his first — 22 carries, 153 yards, two TDs — on Sept. 7, 1980.
That same day, playing for Oakland, Kenny King, who was frequently Sims’ lead-the-way fullback during his 1978 Heisman Trophy campaign, carried eight times for 29 yards against Kansas City.
Two weeks later, King ran for 135 on 25 attempts against Washington and three weeks after that 138 on just 12 tries against San Diego. Sims, however, gained a pedestrian 95 and 91 on those days, against St. Louis and New Orleans, gaining less than 4 yards per pop.
On the biggest day of Adrian Peterson’s NFL life — 30 carries, 296 yards, three touchdowns against San Diego on Nov. 14, 2007 — no other Sooners stood out.
Oh, well.
Yet, on a day Peterson gained only 26 yards on 14 carries, Nov. 19, 2017, two other former Sooners enjoyed big days, just not as big as Mayfield and Murray.
That was the afternoon Samaje Perine and Kenny Stills both enjoyed their finest professional outing, Perine running for 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while Stills caught seven passes for a whopping 180 and a touchdown. Alas, both lost, Perine’s Washington 34-31 at New Orleans and Stills’ Miami Dolphins 30-20 to Tampa Bay.
It was the same thing for Billy Brooks and Greg Pruitt on Nov. 13, 1977, when Brooks caught seven passes for 198 yards and a score and Pruitt ran for 108 on 19 carries, yet Brooks’ Bengals fell 42-10 to Minnesota and Pruitt’s Browns fell 35-31 to Pittsburgh.
Pruitt’s best game came more than two years earlier, when he turned 26 attempts into 214 rushing yards and three scores in a 40-14 victory over Kansas City on Dec. 14, 1975. Too bad, he had no Sooner company that day, though Randy Hughes, a Cowboy, happened to return an interception for a touchdown against the Jets seven days later.
Uwe von Schamann’s finest professional hour arrived on Sept. 4, 1983, opening day of the fifth of his six NFL seasons, when he connected from 33, 23, 36 and 50 yards, scoring every Miami point in a 12-0 victory over Buffalo.
But Sims could only turn his 14 carries into 37 yards that day against Tampa Bay, three more than King’s 34 on 10 totes against Cincinnati.
Mayfield and Murray lead the way, maybe for years and years to come.
Not that a bunch of great old Sooners didn't enjoy some huge Sundays (and Mondays) before them.