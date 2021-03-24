Former Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris transferred to TCU following his freshman season but has yet to be released by OU.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson was asked of Morris' status earlier this week, which currently won't allow him to be eligible for the 2021 season.
OU coach Lincoln Riley addressed his program's decision, which he noted had nothing specifically to do with Morris but rather a view his staff holds when players transfers to other Big 12 schools.
"This particular situation for us is about something that we believe in," Riley said. "Myself, the leadership here at OU, we think it's unhealthy for college football to encourage intraconference transfers."
Riley said he isn't against student-athletes transferring to programs outside of their current conference and becoming eligible right away.
He noted the Sooners immediately released freshman tight end Jalin Conyers, who transferred to Arizona State this offseason.
"I do think the intraconference can complicate things and the world of coaches understand the big picture and understand that's gonna bring along a lot of negatives that I just don't know that we want in this game," Riley said.
"That's something that we've been adamantly opposed to for a long time. ... I don't believe that you ought to be able to transfer in conference and be immediately eligible to play. I think we've got to discourage that."
Riley said he understands the landscape of transfers is changing and that the program will be open minded if new rules are discussed and implemented.
His program remains firm in its reasoning, however, under the current NCAA transfer guidelines.
"When there is something that we believe is going to make the game worse, I don’t just want to do the politically correct thing every single time and just sit back and just say OK," Riley said.
"That is something that we believe in. I get that some people are going to disagree with that. Some people are going to agree with that. I get it. But this is just a core belief that we have. Our plan is to just let this play out and let some of these rules solidify. We’ll be open to watching it and seeing how it unfolds."
Morris, a 5-foot-11 quarterback from Highland Park, Texas, appeared in five games last season for the Sooners. The high school Under Armour All-American selection threw for just 39 yards on 3 of 5 passing.
His most notable contribution came against Iowa State in the 2020 Big 12 championship game. Morris came relieved OU starting quarterback Spencer Rattler for one play, rushing in a two-yard touchdown for the Sooners' first score against the Cyclones.
Morris also received snaps against Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic, which OU won 55-20.
Riley disclosed there isn't any animosity between him and Morris, who was set to backup Rattler again in 2021.
"This has nothing to do with the person, Chandler Morris," Riley said. "Chandler Morris did a tremendous job here. He's a terrific young man. He's got a great family.
"Sure, I hated to see him go. You never want players to leave your program, but I know he's going to a good program there with Coach Patterson. I really do, I wish the kid all the best."
If cleared to play immediately, Morris wouldn't be guaranteed to start for the Frogs. TCU returns 2020 starter Max Duggan, who threw for 1,795 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 526 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
OU hosts TCU on Oct. 16 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
