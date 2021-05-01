The New England Patriots made sure Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson didn't wait long to hear his name on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
The Patriots used a fourth-round pick on Stevenson, who became the 120th overall pick in the draft on Saturday.
Despite missing five games last season, Stevenson finished his final season at OU with 665 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The year before, he rushed for 515 yards and six touchdowns as a secondary rushing option to Jalen Hurts and Kennedy Brooks.
Stevenson was lightly recruited out of high school and went the junior college route before signing with OU in 2019.
His selection to New England reunites him with Ronnie Perkins, whom the Patriots with the 96th overall pick during last night's third round.
