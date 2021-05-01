The Seattle Seahawks’ defense added some speed to their secondary.
The Seahawks selected Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown with the 137th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Brown arrives to the Seahawks after starting the past three seasons in OU’s defensive backfield and receiving All-Big 12 honors last season.
Brown, a native Tulsan and Union High School product, recorded 8.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 2 sacks over 51 games played.
Brown is the fourth Sooner to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
