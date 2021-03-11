Norman police: Criminal charges won't be filed in bar fight involving OU football player

The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file any criminal charges following an altercation involving OU football player Spencer Jones, Walker Brown and two others, the Norman Police Department announced Thursday.
“We have carefully considered the entirety of the circumstances surrounding the incident including a previous altercation between the parties and the actions that led up to the physical fight caught on camera by a bystander,” said Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn in a statement.
“My office has decided that no criminal charges are appropriate as this appears to be a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fist fight.”
Norman police received a report regarding the bar fight, which took place Feb. 13 inside Logie’s On The Corner, 749 Asp Avenue, on Feb. 16. Jones, an OU senior and football team's starting holder, was listed as a victim in the report.
The department said investigators identified and interviewed all individuals involved in the altercation. The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office received the completed investigation on March 9.
The fight was captured on video and posted to the Twitter account, @OldRowSooners, on Feb. 20. The video, which lasts 58 seconds, has received more than 8.6 million views.