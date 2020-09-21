Oklahoma released its latest COVID-19 testing data on Monday, marking the first time the athletics department has disclosed any COVID figures since Aug. 24.
OU reportedly tested 583 players and 177 staff members across all sports between Sept. 13-19. The school reports eight positive cases were found during that round of testing.
OU says it has 20 active cases among players and three among staff. OU notes it’s had 143 players and seven staff members recover from COVID-19 since it began testing this summer.
The COVID testing positivity rate has gone from 9% to 4% over the last three weeks for players, according to the release.
