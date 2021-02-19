First-year Oklahoma tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley has his first commitment — Class of 2022 prospect Jason Llewellyn.
Llewellyn announced his verbal pledge to the Sooners Friday morning, making his choice public via his Twitter account.
COMMITTED! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/kIQI4BraT3— Jason Llewellyn (@JasonLlew89) February 19, 2021
Llewellyn is listed as a 3-star prospect by Rivals.com and checks in at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds.
Llewellyn, who hails from Aledo, Texas, holds offers from 21 schools, and just recently picked up his OU offer on Feb. 13.
The tight end chose OU over the likes of Texas, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Michigan and Auburn, among other offers.
What OU is getting
It's hard to ignore Llewellyn's frame. He provides a huge body for Finley's tight ends group and comes from a winning program, which claimed the Texas Class 5A Division 2 state championship this past season.
Despite his three-star rating, plenty of big-time programs were after his services and he could see a bump on the national scene with a productive summer and senior year.
What it means for OU
It's a huge victory for Finley, who was just hired on Jan. 19 and already has his first commitment aboard.
Llewellyn might not be the last tight end OU takes within the next year. The Sooners' depth at the position could take a huge hit soon if both Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis pass on their extra year of eligibility. Austin Stogner would also be eligible to go pro after the 2021 season.
Llewellyn's is also positive for OU's relationship with Aledo High School, which regularly produces high-caliber players. The Sooners are currently after another Aledo product, four-star safety Bryan Allen Jr., who is the No. 110-ranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com.
