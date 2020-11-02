Billy Bowman was committed to Texas less than a month ago but has since had a change of heart.
Bowman, a four-star Class of 2021 prospect from Denton, Texas, withdrew his verbal pledge to the Longhorns on Oct. 7. Fast forward to this past Sunday and Bowman is a Sooner.
"While analyzing my options I truly believe I've found the best FIT for me, to help me get to the next level," Bowman wrote in a tweet. "After lots of prayer, I am COMMITTING to... The University of Oklahoma!"
⭕️ #OUDNA ! pic.twitter.com/wMwFrbhJPJ— ² (@Billy2Bowman) November 2, 2020
Bowman is a massive pickup for the Sooners. He is the No. 34 and 35 overall prospect in his class, according to Rivals.com and 247Sports.com, respectively.
A week after reopening his commitment, Bowman tweeted OU, Georgia and LSU were his top-three options. He also had offers from Alabama, Oregon, Notre Dame and Southern Cal.
Bowman, who projects as both a receiver and defensive back, provides the Sooners' 2021 recruiting class, which ranks No. 12 (247Sports.com) and No. 14 (Rivals.com) nationally, with 15 commitments.
