OU continues to attract top-tier talent from the East Coast through its current recruiting cycle. Although, the Sooners' latest commitment is the teammate of a player already on board with OU's 2021 signing class.
Kelvin Gilliam, a highly regarded defensive lineman from Highland Springs, Virginia, is headed to Oklahoma. He joins fellow Highland Springs High School product and three-star defensive back Damond Harmon, who committed earlier this month, in pledging the Sooners.
OU also has commitments from five-star quarterback Caleb Williams (Washington, D.C.), four-star receiver Mario Williams (Plant City, Florida) and three-star linebacker Danny Stutsman (Winter Garden, Florida).
Gilliam, a four-star prospect, had OU, South Carolina and Penn State as his top-three choices. He went with the Sooners, announcing his decision Saturday evening on CBS' 24/7 video stream, CBS Sports HQ.
"They've always been there. They always gave me that family vibe," Gilliam said on the stream. "Being with coach Thibbs (Calvin Thibodeaux), he sees something in me. He sees my potential. He sees what he can do for me. The other day, he said, 'I want you to come in and be an All-American for me, I want you to come in and change the standard of the defense for me.' I just want to prove myself."
Gilliam ranks No. 104 overall, No. 7 at his position and No. 3 from Virginia among prospects in his signing class, and he gives the Sooners 14 verbal commitments for its 2021 class.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman is an important addition in building OU's defense for the future.
"Gilliam brings a great blend of power, speed, and technique to the field and he should help Oklahoma in a variety of ways," Rivals.com's Adam Friedman wrote in a Saturday article. "He has the frame and skillset to turn into a dominant interior defensive lineman."
Gilliam is built to play either defensive end or tackle in college and adds to a loaded defensive line recruiting class for coach Lincoln Riley.
OU has landed verbal commitments from three four-star defensive line prospects in Clayton Smith, Ethan Downs and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge. OU also has a commitment from junior college defensive tackle Isaiah Coe, who is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 2 defensive tackle among junior-college players.
OU currently ranks No. 14 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 in the 247Sports.com recruiting rankings.
The Sooners are in position to climb the recruiting rankings with several major targets still waiting to make their decision.
One of those targets is Jalil Farooq, another East Coast prospect. Farooq, hailing from Mariboro, Maryland, will make his commitment on Sept. 27. OU is one of the leading candidates for the four-star receiver.
