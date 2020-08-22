Kelvin Gilliam, a highly regarded defensive lineman from Highland Springs, Virginia, is headed to Oklahoma.
The four-star prospect had OU, South Carolina and Penn State as his top-three choices. He went with the Sooners, announcing his decision Saturday evening on CBS' 24/7 video stream, CBS Sports HQ.
"They've always been there. They always gave me that family vibe," Gilliam said on the stream. "Being with coach Thibbs (Calvin Thibodeaux), he sees something in me. He sees my potential. He sees what he can do for me. The other day, he said, 'I want you to come in and be an All-American for me, I want you to come in and change the standard of the defense for me.' I just want to prove myself."
Gilliam ranks No. 104 overall, No. 7 at his position and No. 3 from Virginia among prospects in his signing class, and he gives the Sooners 14 verbal commitments for the Class of 2021 cycle.
Gilliam is built to play either defensive end or tackle in college and adds to an already loaded defensive line recruiting class for coach Lincoln Riley.
OU's landed verbal commitments from three four-star defensive line prospects in Clayton Smith, Ethan Downs and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge. OU also has a commitment from junior college defensive tackle Isaiah Coe, who is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 2 player among junior-college defensive tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.