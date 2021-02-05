OU football: 4-star RB Raleek Brown commits to Sooners

Two days after Oklahoma closed the book on its 2021 recruiting class, it picked up a major addition to its 2022 group.
Raleek Brown, a Rivals.com four-star prospect and the recruiting service's top-ranked all-purpose back, announced his commitment to the Sooners via his Twitter account Friday evening.
COMMITTED ⭕️💯 pic.twitter.com/2tt8vddr5V— RALEEK BROWN (@raleek2) February 6, 2021
Brown, who's listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, chose the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Miami (Florida) and Texas, among others.
Brown is based out of Santa Ana, California, where he attends Mater Dei High School. The coveted running back's commitment gives the Sooners' 2022 class its fifth overall commitment.
His addition is a huge victory for not only OU coach Lincoln Riley but DeMarco Murray, who's entering his second year as the Sooners' running backs coach.
Brown is an important piece to OU's recruiting efforts after the program didn't sign any running backs for the 2021 recruiting cycle; though, Sooners did pick up Tennessee transfer Eric Gray last month.