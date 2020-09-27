Jalil Farooq, one of the Class of 2021’s top prospects, gave Oklahoma one thing to celebrate this weekend.
Farooq, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday. He chose OU over Alabama, Boston College, Clemson, LSU, Maryland and West Virginia, all of which were in contention for Farooq’s verbal.
Farooq, a consensus four-star prospect, is from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where he attends Dr. Henry Wise High School. He provides OU with its 15th commitment for its 2021 recruiting class and third receiver.
Jalil Farooq
• Stars: 4 (247Sports, Rivals, ESPN)
• National ranking: 107 (ESPN), 133 (247Sports), 190 (Rivals)
• Position ranking: 18 (ESPN), 23 (247Sports), 33 (Rivals)
• State ranking: 5 (247Sports), 6 (ESPN) 8 (Rivals)
• Offers: 34
