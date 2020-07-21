Oklahoma has landed its second Class of 2022 commitment.
Jordan Hudson, a four-star receiver prospect from Garland, Texas, announced his verbal pledge to the Sooners via his Twitter account on Tuesday.
1000% CommitedThis one for you granny🖤#BoomerSooner Please respect my decision ‼️ @CoachSimmonsOU @OU_CoachGundy @LincolnRiley @owl_football @TeamGrind @SkysTheLimitWR @MikeRoach247 pic.twitter.com/kpJej2ar6X— Jordan Hudson🐺 (@d1Jordan3) July 21, 2020
Hudson is the No. 15-ranked receiver and No. 102 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Hudson, who's listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, picked OU over myriad high-profile offers, which include Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Southern California and Texas.
Hudson joins four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie, who committed Jan. 15, as the first two members of OU's 2022 recruiting class.
