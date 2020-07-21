OU football: Lincoln Riley, assistant coaches speak out about race in America

OU head football coach Lincoln Riley talks with local media about the upcoming season on July 22, 2018, at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

 Kyle Phillips

Oklahoma has landed its second Class of 2022 commitment.

Jordan Hudson, a four-star receiver prospect from Garland, Texas, announced his verbal pledge to the Sooners via his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Hudson is the No. 15-ranked receiver and No. 102 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Hudson, who's listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, picked OU over myriad high-profile offers, which include Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Southern California and Texas.

Hudson joins four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie, who committed Jan. 15, as the first two members of OU's 2022 recruiting class.

