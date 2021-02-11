OU football: 5 takeaways from Oklahoma's 2021 schedule release

Oklahoma had the pieces for its 2021 schedule after finalizing its nonconference opponents last month. All the Sooners needed were dates next to their Big 12 foes.
The conference provided its league members with its 2021 schedule on Thursday, solidifying OU’s 12-game slate this fall.
OU opens its 2021 season at Tulane on Sept. 4 before hosting Western Carolina on Sept. 11 and Nebraska on Sept. 18. The Sooners will then start conference play with West Virginia to cap a three-game home stretch on Sept. 25.
The Sooners are slated to face Texas on Oct. 9 for the Red River Showdown, while OU’s Bedlam date in Stillwater with Oklahoma State is set for Nov. 27.
The Big 12 Championship Game is currently scheduled for Dec. 4.
Here are five takeaways from the schedule:
1. Nothing easy before Texas: Before OU coach Lincoln Riley squares off with first-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, the Sooners will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for one unenviable pre-Red River Showdown game.
The Sooners are scheduled to face Kansas State, a team OU hasn’t beaten since Kyle Murray was the Sooners’ signal-caller, on Oct. 2. Both Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson and all-purpose back Deuce Vaughn will be back after lighting up OU’s defense for 38 points last season in Norman.
2. Bedlam on Thanksgiving weekend: For just the second time in the last six seasons, OU and Oklahoma State will play on Thanksgiving weekend, which is a great setup for both fanbases to not worry about travel arrangements.
The Cowboys will lose plenty of star-power from their 2020 roster but the rivalry remains a tough spot to end the season if either is to be competing for a spot in the Big 12 title game a week later.
3. No off weeks until November: Perhaps the Sooners were spoiled with off weeks last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic altering the Big 12’s scheduling practices.
OU will play nine games before receiving its first scheduled off week.
The Sooners will be idle the weekend of Nov. 6, providing them an extra week to recharge before ending the year with a trip to Baylor on Nov. 13, Iowa State on Nov. 20 for their final home game and Bedlam on Nov. 27.
4. Nebraska, the good-luck charm?: The Sooners will close nonconference play Sept. 18 against Nebraska.
The Sooners are likely to be a preseason contender for the College Football Playoff and an early-season win over a Power-5 program might go a long way if the Huskers can put together a respectable season under coach Scott Frost.
Playing Nebraska might go a long way, period, if history tells us anything.
The Sooners have hosted Nebraska three times since 2000. OU has won all three contests and has made the national championship game each of those three seasons (2000, 2004, 2008).
Perhaps OU will continue the trend in ‘21.
5. Home for Halloween: The Sooners will be home for Halloween weekend when Texas Tech visits Norman on Oct. 30.
The Sooners played the Red Raiders in Lubbock last year on Oct. 31. After going down 7-0 following Texas Tech’s opening possession, OU stormed past its hosts for a 62-28 victory.
OU is home during Halloween weekend for the first time since 2018.