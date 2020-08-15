OU screened players for COVID-19 upon returning to campus Friday and nine tested positive, coach Lincoln Riley announced on Saturday.
A "relatively small number" of players are isolated as well, because of contact tracing, Riley said. He did not disclose a specific figure, but he mentioned the program's contact tracing is handled by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"Disappointed by the news, obviously. We've done such a tremendous job really this entire time," Riley said. "And certainly, when you give your players some time that there is risk in that. The two times that we've had any serious number of cases have been when we brought our players back originally [on July 1] and then here after having a few days where we have not had any organized team activities."
The program took a week-long break from fall camp practices due to its season opener against Missouri State moving from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12.
Before Friday's round of testing, OU had only one positive test over a five-week stretch. Players had been on campus during that time for voluntary summer workouts and a week of fall-camp practices.
Riley opted to allow players to return home with practices halted from Aug. 8-14. The Sooners head football coach said 75% of his roster stayed in Norman, however, during the brief hiatus.
“The area that our team has got to do a better job on is where we’re not here,” Riley said. “We’ve known forever that was going to be the major concern. We’ve been able to track back every one of these positives and they’ve all been community-based infections. … The key is going to be even when they aren’t here, how good a job can we all do. It’s up to all of us. It’s something for our program and our team that we have to do a better job of going forward. We fully expect that we will."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.