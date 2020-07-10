The college football landscape looks shaky in its current form.
The Big Ten Conference decided to axe all nonconference games and move to a conference-only football schedule in 2020. The league made the announcement Thursday, and the ACC and Pac-12 will reportedly follow suit.
It was an unexpected choice to Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione, who spoke with Toby Rowland of SportsTalk1400's "T-Row in the Morning Show" on Friday.
Rowland, who calls play-by-play for OU football and men's basketball, asked Castiglione if he was surprised by the Big Ten's move.
"Surprised, yes, because up until this point, we have been working amongst all the conferences to try to make decisions that are consistent with each other," Castiglione said on 99.3 FM, SportsTalk 1400 AM.
"They may vary a little but at least we’re working through this, talking through this many times a week. Commissioners talk virtually every day, and I think all of that has been healthy. The guidelines that we created early on, we follow through [June 1], were all developed in concert with each other. ... I was surprised to see them go out and make that decision separate from the rest of the group."
Castiglione went on to say he's trying to unpack the decision as to what it serves making it at this point in the offseason.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby shot down the likelihood the conference would soon make a similar announcement to the Big Ten, according to Des Moines Register's Randy Peterson.
The major conferences not working in unison certainly could make for a difficult road to returning to play.
You can listen to Castiglione's appearance with Rowland through the SportsTalk1400's podcast page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.