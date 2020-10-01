OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has made turnovers a priority since arriving in Norman for the 2019 season.
He expects his team to record two or more turnovers per game, and the Sooners currently are 0 for 2 on that quota through two contests — recording just an interception against Missouri State and zero takeaways against Kansas State.
While Grinch is struggling to answer why OU is lacking success with creating turnovers, he doesn’t plan to stop emphasizing them.
“Not every play is going to be a takeaway, but every play is an opportunity to be a takeaway,” Grinch said. “We’ve gotta be better finishers. We have to get hands on football in the under coverage in some of our pass routes. We’ve gotta be able to have a (defensive) lineman get the hand up as they rush the passer. You can affect the flight of a football, whether you get a hand on it.
“So, there’s a number of different areas that we can help ourselves with. You just continue to emphasize.”
OU kicks off at 6:30 p.m. against Iowa State on Saturday. The game will air on ABC.
