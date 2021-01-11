Nik Bonitto has some unfinished business, he said.
The Oklahoma outside linebacker will return for another season in Norman, announcing his decision Monday morning.
Unfinished business.... Sooner nation we coming for number 8🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZCb7HT68Gy— . (@nikkkkbonitto) January 11, 2021
Bonitto, a second-team Associated Press All-America selection, could have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. It would be hard to blame him after recording career single-season bests this past season with 11 tackles for loss and 8.2 sacks.
Bonitto's return provides the Sooners' defensive front with another major boost. OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, but both defensive linemen Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey are expected back. OU will also return defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, who opted out of the 2020 season.
