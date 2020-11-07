OU football: Aside from brief Rattler scare, Sooners enjoy worry-free win over Jayhawks

Spencer Rattler bounced up, retreated to the Oklahoma sideline and grimaced.
He had a touchdown to celebrate, one among the team’s combined eight that lifted the No. 19 Sooners to a 62-9 win over Kansas on Saturday.
But in the process of punching in the score, Kansas safety Ricky Thomas delivered a shot to Rattler’s hip, just under his rib cage, forcing his subdued reaction, as he stepped into the end zone for a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
It appeared Rattler’s day might be over as trainers treated him on the sideline, OU led by 21 points against its winless adversaries and Tanner Mordecai received a few first-half snaps.
Rattler eventually reentered the game and finished with 212 yards, completing 15 of his 27 passing attempts.
But the pain, shown in Rattler’s facial expression following the second-quarter touchdown, wasn’t temporary.
It persisted for the quarterback, who played deep into the third period, despite a large OU advantage.
“I didn't have any of my power the whole second half, and after that on some of the completions as well,” Rattler said. “I was probably playing at 50%, but sometimes you gotta toughen it out and go out there and just help the team in whatever way you can, but luckily, nothing serious. Just a bruise.”
Had the result been in question, OU coach Lincoln Riley said Rattler would have continued to play.
Thankfully for the Sooners, they didn’t need to rely on the services of their redshirt freshman quarterback — not this time in OU’s first home game since Sept. 26.
An early interception from Rattler, before the hit, provided a fleeting moment of intrigue to a game with a 38-point spread, but OU mostly picked up where it left off from its 62-28 victory over Texas Tech last week.
Similar to Oct. 31 in Lubbock, OU was the better football team against Kansas — by a large margin — over four quarters. The Sooners didn’t even need the Jayhawks to score seven on their opening drive to wake them up like the Red Raiders did on theirs seven days before.
Rather, OU cornerback Tre Brown intercepted Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels on just the sixth play of the afternoon to get the Sooners’ rout rolling.
Three plays following the interception, Rattler found a wide-open Austin Stogner for a 20-yard touchdown to essentially give the Sooners an insurmountable lead with 57 minutes left to play.
Over the course of the afternoon, OU recorded 540 total yards to Kansas’ 246, 31 first downs to Kansas’ 16, 8.1 yards per play to Kansas’ 3.2 and 11 tackles for loss to Kansas’ four.
OU had 29 different players record a tackle, 11 players catch a pass, nine attempt a rush and all three of its scholarship quarterbacks attempt a pass.
Rhamondre Stevenson, T.J. Pledger, Marcus Major and Chandler Morris all provided rushing touchdowns to go with Rattler’s, while Marvin Mims caught the Sooners’ second of two passing touchdown, which came via Mordecai.
Ronnie Perkins, Marcus Stripling and Isaiah Thomas each had 1.5 sacks, while Brown and Brendan Radley-Hiles added two interceptions.
It was a contest that couldn’t have ended quicker, dragging on for nearly four hours.
But for OU, it should be happy with all of it.
And by the sound of it, even if Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and its 22,700 spectators never really rocked, they were.
“Fun win tonight,” Riley said. “Tremendous job by really the entire football team. I thought we played very well defensively. We set the tone there. … I feel like we keep getting a little bit better and that's what we've gotta keep doing is just keep getting better a week at a time. I know it sounds boring, but it's the right recipe.”