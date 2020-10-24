FORT WORTH, Texas — Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had a simple sentiment following a 33-14 win over TCU.
“Winning is hard,” he said, “and in some ways, we've proved how hard it is this year.”
OU finally made winning simple on itself Saturday.
Oklahoma didn’t need to be the last one to hold the ball. It didn’t require its offense or defense to bail out the other. And likely to the pleasure of every OU fans’ blood pressure, it didn’t need any overtime periods.
Oklahoma prevailed in a group project that the offense, defense and special teams can be proud to put its name on.
“All three sides were major contributors in this one,” said coach Lincoln Riley, whose team coasted to a second consecutive victory at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Riley’s offense stalled out on a few drives, resulting in field goals. OU kicker Gabe Brkic made all but five of his attempts, and the one he missed was a 54-yarder that ricocheted off the crossbar.
But when they didn’t opt for threes, OU showed an offense it’s struggled to be in its previous three games.
OU freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler picked TCU apart for 332 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Marvin Mims and sophomore Theo Wease helped him get there, posting 132 and 82 yards receiving, respectively, in the runaway victory.
Lost in OU’s aerial assault of TCU's secondary, T.J. Pledger picked up where he left off against Texas. The junior tailback recorded 122 yards on 22 carries, plus a touchdown on OU's first drive that he earned every bit of on a tough five-yard run, which Pledger refused to give himself much credit for.
“My (offensive) line did a great job clearing up things,” Pledger said. “I seen the hole, I hit it and I just didn’t blink.”
The Sooner defense didn't blink either, forcing TCU to punt eight times and allowed one touchdown per half.
OU’s early control might have gotten away from it had it not been for the all-around effort. The Sooners led 10-0 after their first two possessions. TCU forced OU to punt on its third, but the Sooner defense continued to put the clamps on Max Duggan and the Frog offense.
It helped Grinch’s group the Sooners didn’t make any mistakes.
Rattler didn’t throw any interceptions, and the Sooners collectively didn’t lose any fumbles.
OU didn’t force any either, but keeping TCU to 26:43 of possession, 5 of 14 on third downs, 351 total yards and dialing up nine tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass breakups proved enough.
“The defense was very solid all day,” Riley said. “Did a good job eliminating the run game and explosive plays with all the speed TCU has on the field. They do a lot of different things formationally to challenge you. I thought we did a good job getting lined up. The defensive line made a lot of outstanding plays. Certainly proud of our defense.”
OU (3-2, 1-2 Big 12) still feels it has a ways to go, throwing phrases around like “we’ve yet to peak” and that they “took a great step.”
The College Football Playoff is out of the question, but perhaps OU can will its way to a Big 12 championship berth with some assistance from teams above it in the league standings and the continued growth it so desires.
The team it fielded Saturday at least provided Riley that confidence.
“I’m excited about where this team can go,” Riley said. “I think our whole team senses it. We’re still not even scratching the surface of what we think we can be. But we’re getting closer. If we keep doing that, by the end of this thing we might be pretty decent. We’ll just keep plugging away.”
