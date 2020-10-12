Thirty-nine seconds were incorrectly added to the fourth quarter following a first-down review during Oklahoma's game against Texas on Saturday, the Big 12 admitted on Monday.
"Big 12 Conference football officials liaison Greg Burks acknowledges that a timing error did occur. The play clock should have been set to 5:57 after that play," the league said in a statement obtained by The Transcript and first reported by The Athletic and Tulsa World.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley addressed the error — which reset the clock to 6:36 — that provided Texas a longer fourth quarter to rally from a 14-point deficit during the Red River showdown.
The Sooners still beat the Longhorns 53-45 in quadruple overtime, but the contest might have never went beyond the fourth period if the Big 12 officiating crew didn't add 39 seconds to the final quarter following the first-down review.
“We were not happy about it on our sideline,” said Riley during his Monday teleconference. “We didn't get a ton of explanation on it.”
The reset came after Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger received the ball on 3rd-and-4 with 6:06 left in the fourth quarter, was flushed out of the pocket and darted for the first-down marker.
Ehlinger seemingly picked up the fresh set of downs after stepping out of bounds near the Texas 20 with 5:57 left. The clocked rolled down to 5:50 after stopping briefly for the chain crew to reset. The game's officials halted play, however, to see if Ehlinger actually got the first down.
Following a lengthy review, the Texas quarterback was considered a yard short, bringing a 4th-and-1 up for the Longhorns. Brandon Cruse, the head official, then asked the clock operator to reset to 6:36.
"When they came over the loudspeaker and said 6:36, we obviously knew that wasn't correct," Riley said. "I thought we made a fairly good argument on the sideline, but the officials were pretty convinced that it was right."
Texas converted the 4th-and-1 but later ended the drive on an interception to OU defensive back Woodi Washington in the end zone.
The extra time allowed the Longhorns to get down to OU's 2-yard line with 14 seconds left, however, and score an overtime-forcing touchdown.
