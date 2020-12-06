You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Big 12 announces kickoff time for Oklahoma, West Virginia

Oklahoma TCU Football

An Oklahoma football helmet before the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 52-27. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

 Brandon Wade

Oklahoma's regular-season finale at West Virginia will kick off at 11 a.m., the Big 12 announced Sunday.

The Sooners and Mountaineers' clash in Morgantown will air on ABC, as well as KRXO-FM 107.7 in Norman.

The programs were scheduled to meet on Nov. 28. The game, originally slated for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, was ultimately postponed due to the Sooners' recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The Sooners have already locked up a Big 12 championship game berth, lowering the stakes of Saturday's contest.

Following its game at West Virginia, OU will battle Iowa State in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19. The Sooners are going for their sixth consecutive conference championship.

