The Big 12 canceled its virtual media day, the league announced Thursday.
The event was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3. It was originally planned for July 20-21 before it was postponed.
"There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like," Bowlsby said. "A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the ongoing consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time."
The conference has yet to finalize if the event will be rescheduled again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.