Texas Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) celebrates as defensive back Tre Brown (6) makes the game-winning interception of a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore (6) during the fourth overtime period in an NCAA college football game in Dallas,Tx, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Oklahoma defeated Texas 53-45 in overtime.

 AP Photo / Michael Ainsworth

Despite a 1-2 record in conference play, unranked Oklahoma is still the favorite to win the Big 12, according to gambling site Bovada.

The sports book gives the Sooners +145 odds to win the conference. They are ahead of both Iowa State (+325) and Kansas State (+800), which both beat OU.

Oklahoma State is +350 to win the conference, while Texas is +450. 

The rest of the conference ranges from 16/1 odds (TCU) to 750/1 odds (Kansas).

OU is off this week. It's next game is Oct. 24 at TCU. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. on ABC.

