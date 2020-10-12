Despite a 1-2 record in conference play, unranked Oklahoma is still the favorite to win the Big 12, according to gambling site Bovada.
The sports book gives the Sooners +145 odds to win the conference. They are ahead of both Iowa State (+325) and Kansas State (+800), which both beat OU.
Odds to win the Big 12 (Bovada):Oklahoma +145Iowa State +325Oklahoma State +350Texas +450Kansas State +800TCU +1600West Virginia +2000Baylor +2500Texas Tech +50000Kansas +75000— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 12, 2020
Oklahoma State is +350 to win the conference, while Texas is +450.
The rest of the conference ranges from 16/1 odds (TCU) to 750/1 odds (Kansas).
OU is off this week. It's next game is Oct. 24 at TCU. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. on ABC.
