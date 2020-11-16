You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Big 12 moves date of conference championship game

OU Big 12 Celebration

OU head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Big 12 championship trophy as he celebrates the Sooners' win over TCU, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in the Big 12 Championship. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript) head coach Lincoln Riley holds up the Big 12 championship trophy as he celebrates the Sooners' win over TCU, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in the Big 12 Championship. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

The Big 12 Conference announced its title game will be held Dec. 19 and remain at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The postseason event was originally scheduled for Dec. 12.

The two Big 12 schools with the highest winning percentage at the end of the season will face each other in the game. Barring the Big 12 sneaking back into the College Football Playoff picture, the winner would likely return to AT&T Stadium for the Cotton Bowl.

Tickets for the Big 12 championship will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 20.

