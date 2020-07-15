The Big 12 Conference announced its football media days have been rescheduled.
The conference will hold the annual event virtually on Aug. 3. It was originally planned for July 20-21.
"As everyone is aware, our head coaches and student-athletes have not been able to collectively engage in organized team functions since athletics activities were suspended in March," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "We felt it was prudent to give coaches a chance to re-acclimate with their teams prior to participating in our annual season preview event."
The event provides Bowlsby and each of the league's 10 coaches to meet with reporters, radio stations and television networks to field questions about the upcoming season. Select players from each program are also made available over the two days.
A new schedule for the event is expected to be released in the coming days, according to the conference's release.
The Big 12 allowed student-athletes to return to campus for the start of voluntary workouts on June 15. Oklahoma waited until July 1 to hold its voluntary summer workouts.
