OU football: Bob Stoops a part of College Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class

University of Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops under the spotlight at his weekly press conference at the Barry Switzer center on November 7, 2000. (Transcript file photo) 

Bob Stoops will soon have "Hall of Fame head coach" in front of his name.

The former Oklahoma head football coach was named to the College Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. It was announced during ESPN's "SportsCenter" just before noon on Monday.

This year marked Stoops' first time being eligible to be inducted.

2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Players

Harris Barton, OT, North Carolina (1983,86)

David Fulcher, DB, Arizona State (1983,85)

Dan Morgan, LB, Miami [FL] (1997,2000)

Carson Palmer, QB, Southern California (1998,2002)

Tony Romo, QB, Eastern Illinois (1999,2002)

Kenneth Sims, DT, Texas (1978,81)

C.J. Spiller, RB/KR, Clemson (2006,09)

Darren Sproles, RB, Kansas State (2001,04)

Aaron Taylor, OT, Notre Dame (1990,93)

Andre Tippett, DE, Iowa (1979,81)

Al Wilson, LB, Tennessee (1995,98)

Coaches

Rudy Hubbard, Florida A&M (1974,85)

Bob Stoops, Oklahoma (1999,2016)

This is a developing story.

