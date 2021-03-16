Brendan Radley-Hiles is headed to the Pac-12 Conference after three seasons with the Sooners.
The Oklahoma defensive back will transfer to Washington, he announced in a tweet late Tuesday.
Same Book, New Chapter..- .44 pic.twitter.com/NNSb9tO8BZ— B. Radley (@Bookie_44) March 17, 2021
Radley-Hiles, who was a polarizing figure at OU, leaves the program as a three-year starter. His career included 115 tackles, 14 pass breakups, nine tackles for loss, three interceptions, a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery.
The IMG Academy product and Inglewood, California, native primarily served as a nickelback in Lincoln Riley's defense.
He came to OU as a five-star prospect and U.S. Army All-American.
After entering the transfer portal earlier this year, Riley expressed his support for Radley-Hiles to stay with the program.
"I certainly hope his career here is not over," the four-year OU coach said last month. "We'll see how it plays out. He's had a great impact here. The people here within the walls probably understand that a whole lot better than the people outside."
Riley went on to note Radley-Hiles entered a difficult defensive situation and the hype surrounding him as a freshman came from the public.
Riley praised Radley-Hiles for the success he had as a player, as well as the ambassador he was for the program.
"If we can get the same amount of contributions out of all our players that we have out of him, then we're gonna get much better in a hurry," Riley said. "He's been fantastic here."
Riley said he would support Radley-Hiles in his endeavors if he chose to find a new school.
Radley-Hiles has and he will be a part of the Huskies come the fall.
