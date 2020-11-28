OU football: Brendan Radley-Hiles' support runs deep from Lincoln Riley to teammates

Lincoln Riley paused his Tuesday news conference briefly to stick up for one of his players.
The OU coach received his second question in as many days about an unsportsmanlike penalty caused by his junior defensive back, Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles, who cost the Sooners a third-down stop early against Oklahoma State that led to the Cowboys' first touchdown last Saturday.
It ultimately had little impact on OU's 41-13 rout of OSU, but at the time, the ABC crew of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler were critical of Radley-Hiles' finger-pointing taunt of Oklahoma State receiver Dillon Stoner that drew the flag.
“How many times have we seen this?” Herbstreit said on the broadcast.
Fowler replied, “A thousand.”
“44’s a great player," Herbstreit continued. "He does something stupid, and he’s brought over to the sideline. "
Radley-Hiles sat out the ensuing play and the Pokes got their first points after trailing 21-0 early in Bedlam.
"I wouldn’t play him," Herbstreit continued on the broadcast. "That’s just the way I’m wired. I love his ability. I love his knowledge of the defense. I love his spirit. But it happens so often."
Asked of Radley-Hiles' apparent penalty issues raised by the commentators, Riley praised the player's passion but crossed a line in the moment.
"We love the energy and the intensity and all that that he brings to the game," Riley said. "He certainly brings a lot of that to our team, to our defense, no question about it. But it’s never OK to cross that line with something like that and have a penalty. So it’ll be corrected, it’ll be dealt with and we’ll have to do better going forward."
Riley isn't concerned with how Radley-Hiles will respond to being coached harder because that's been the case since he arrived to OU in 2018.
"He’s a mature kid, he’s a team-first guy, and there’s not a player out there more excited when one of his teammates makes plays, or that helps more guys behind the scenes, spends time with guys," Riley said. "So he’s a very team-first guy and we’ll expect him to grow from it."
Radley-Hiles was not made available to the media following OU's victory over Oklahoma State or when players spoke with local reporters via Zoom on Tuesday.
His teammates didn't hesitate to echo Riley's thoughts, however, on the defensive back's value to the Sooners, who are No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings and are off today after cancelling their game against West Virginia due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
"The game means so much to him, and he has his promises he wants to fulfill," OU cornerback Tre Brown said. "The way he plays the game, he plays it with heart and he’s our brother. For him to be a leader and to be vocal, we feed off that.
"Everybody has that dream they want to fulfill and we all want to make each other’s dreams come true and be a complete defense. I just love that guy. He’s a great defensive back, does everything great."
OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas had similar feelings toward the junior.
"He's out there for a reason because we definitely trust them," Thomas said. "And it's not anything other than that. We trust what he's capable of doing and he's a smart player. He knows the defense inside and out. And that's the reason why he's out there and he makes plays as well.
"Of course, he has his mistakes, but we trust him and he doesn't let it affect him the next play or the next game."
Riley took it a step further when he interrupted his regular press conference to defend Radley-Hiles.
The OU coach acknowledged his defensive back has taken grief over his unsportsmanlike penalties and has to do better.
Riley doubled down on Radley-Hiles' importance as a team player, however, and that he adds more to the team than fans, who were equally frustrated with Radley-Hiles on social media last Saturday, understand.
"I don’t know that we’ve got a bigger team player on this team than that guy," Riley said. "That guy is the most for his teammates, staying late with young guys, most energetic, helping coach up young guys.
"He brings more to this than what the people on the outside realize. While there’s absolute things he’s got to correct and do better, I love having that kid here. He makes us better all the time, and we will be a worse program the day he’s not here."