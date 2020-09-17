OU football: Brian Asamoah looks to build off season-opening performance

Brian Asamoah set the tone early for Oklahoma's defense against Missouri State last Saturday.
The sophomore linebacker led the team with seven tackles, one of which went for a loss. He also broke up a pass in OU's 48-0 win.
That early momentum has carried into an abnormal week, where the 1-0 Sooners are off following their season opener and will resume play on Sept. 26 for their Big 12 opener against Kansas State.
Despite the bye, OU's practices haven't slowed down.
"We've been attacking each other, working on our craft, getting each other better," Asamoah said, "so the intensity is definitely up."
Asamoah's performance is a promising sign for a linebacker unit that's replaced the likes of Curtis Bolton and Kenneth Murray in recent years. Both Bolton and Murray, who are now in the NFL, have been instrumental in Asamoah's development, since he arrived at OU in 2018 as a three-star recruit from Columbus, Ohio.
"I've learned a lot from those two guys and they've helped me tremendously, to become the player I've become now," Asamoah said.
"Then bringing in coach [Brian] Odom and coach [Alex] Grinch, those are guys that have done a great job of trying to get us to play to the standard and the standard is elite. We talk about being a pro every day and that's that level we're trying to get to being a pro. So I'm excited for what we have in the future."