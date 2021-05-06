Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced running back Seth McGowan and receiver Trajan Bridges are no longer with the team.
This is a developing story.
Transcript Sports Editor
Joe is the Norman Transcript's sports editor. He joined the newspaper in Feb. 2019 as a sports reporter. He is a 2017 graduate of the University of Oklahoma, earning a B.A. in journalism.
