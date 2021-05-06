South Dakota Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma wide receiver Trejan Bridges (8) is chased by South Dakota linebacker Dakota Smith (28), linebacker Jontrell Oliver (55) and linebacker Brock Mogensen (49) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced running back Seth McGowan and receiver Trajan Bridges are no longer with the team.

This is a developing story.

