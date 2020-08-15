Several OU players are out with injuries, OU coach Lincoln Riley announced Saturday.
Riley said senior linebacker Caleb Kelly, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcus Hicks and sophomore receiver Cason Grant have incurred injuries through fall camp. Justin Harrington, an incoming junior college transfer, is also injured, but Riley noted he suffered the injury prior to his arrival to campus.
"Caleb Kelly, Cason Grant, Marcus Hicks and Justin Harrington have all had some lower-extremity injuries that require medical attention," Riley said during a Zoom video conference. "Those guys will all miss a substantial part of the season."
Kelly, a former Rivals.com five-star prospect, missed most of last season from an injury sustained during OU's 2019 spring practices. He has played in 41 games over four seasons since 2016. He's recorded 160 tackles, 11 for loss, five sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his OU career.
Hicks redshirted last season after signing with OU as a four-star prospect by both ESPN and Rivals.com.
Harrington is a newcomer, transferring from Bakersfield Community College in California. The 6-foot-3 defensive back was a four-star recruit and ranked No. 7 among all junior college prospects by 247Sports.com.
Grant is also a newcomer to the program after spending two seasons as a walk-on receiver at Mississippi State.
