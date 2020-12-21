OU football: CB Tre Brown opts out of Cotton Bowl, enters NFL draft

Oklahoma will be without veteran cornerback Tre Brown when it faces Florida in the Cotton Bowl.
Brown, a senior and three-year starter in OU's secondary, has opted out of the Sooners' bowl game, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 30, and will enter the 2021 NFL Draft, according to his Twitter account.
"I am excited to take this next step in the pursuit of my childhood dream of playing in the NFL," Brown wrote in a tweet. "I will always be a Sooner."
Thank you Sooner nation 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MiNFePbCmv— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) December 22, 2020
Brown finished his final season with 31 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and one tackle for loss. He recorded 35 pass breakups, 8.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and two sacks over his four-year career.
The Tulsa native, who starred at Union High School, signed with the Sooners in 2017. He picked off Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy on his final play with the program, securing OU's 27-21 in Saturday's Big 12 championship game.