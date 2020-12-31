You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Creed Humphrey declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Texas Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) lines up against Texas during the second half of a game in Dallas on Oct. 10. Humphrey, who has the option to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, intends to play in OU’s bowl game against Florida.

 AP Photo / Michael Ainsworth

Sooner center Creed Humphrey will cut his Oklahoma career a year short and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Humphrey announced he will forego his senior season one day after the Sooners' 55-20 victory over Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

"Playing at the University of Oklahoma these past four years has been everything I hoped for and more," Humphrey said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "Winning four straight Big 12 championships, a Joe Moore Award, and being the Big 12 offensive lineman of the year twice. ... After talking with my coaches and family, I have decided that it is time for me to begin the next chapter of my life."

Humphrey, a Shawnee native, started three seasons as OU's center and earned All-America honors in 2019 and this past season. He didn't allow a sack during those two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

