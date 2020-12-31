OU football: Creed Humphrey declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Sooner center Creed Humphrey will cut his Oklahoma career a year short and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
Humphrey announced he will forego his senior season one day after the Sooners' 55-20 victory over Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic.
"Playing at the University of Oklahoma these past four years has been everything I hoped for and more," Humphrey said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "Winning four straight Big 12 championships, a Joe Moore Award, and being the Big 12 offensive lineman of the year twice. ... After talking with my coaches and family, I have decided that it is time for me to begin the next chapter of my life."
Sooner born, sooner bred, and when I die I’ll be sooner dead. #Boomer pic.twitter.com/f5kn5tLycV— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) December 31, 2020
Humphrey, a Shawnee native, started three seasons as OU's center and earned All-America honors in 2019 and this past season. He didn't allow a sack during those two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.