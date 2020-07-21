Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins earned a spot on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.
The award is presented by the Football Writers Association of America and given to the nation's defensive player of the year each season.
Perkins is entering his junior year in Norman and boasts an ESPN freshman All-American selection in 2018 and second-team All-Big 12 honors last season.
The dynamic 6-foot-3 defensive end accounted for 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019 to go with six sacks and a forced fumble.
He is joined on the Nagurski Trophy watch list by the likes of Oklahoma State defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel, Texas defensive back Caden Sterns and TCU defensive back Trevon Moehrig.
The Big 12 had 12 players on the watch list.
