OU football: DE Ronnie Perkins shines in first home game in nearly a year

It'd nearly been a year since Ronnie Perkins last played at Owen Field.
The Sooner defensive end, who missed OU's first five games of the season due to suspension, looked right at home Saturday, invading the Kansas backfield early and often in his first home appearance since the Sooners' 2019 meeting with TCU on Nov. 23.
Perkins finished with four tackles, three quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks at the place that enticed the St. Louis, Missouri, native to join the Sooners' 2018 recruiting class.
"I love our stadium, probably one of the biggest reasons I came here," Perkins said. "It felt great to be back at home, definitely wanted to put on a show with the defense."
Indeed, OU's defense enjoyed a dominant effort, keeping Kansas without a touchdown until the final play of the game in Perkins' second game back from suspension.
Prior to OU's road contest at Texas Tech on Oct. 31, Perkins wasn't sure when he'd be back. He wasn't cleared to play for the Sooners' Halloween matchup with the Red Raiders until the night before.
The week leading up to OU's most recent clash, a 62-9 win over the Jayhawks, Perkins didn't need to worry about his status.
"I didn't have a lot of thinking to do," Perkins said. "I was pretty much able to go practice with a clear mind without having a toss-up of not knowing if I'd play.
"I was able to focus and lock in on everything for this whole week and fix some of the stuff that I felt like I did bad on last week."