OU football: Despite pandemic, Sooner fans can't pass on Red River trip

The Cotton Bowl experience, fostered by the mutual sacrifice between OU and Texas fans to be in close proximity with one another for a weekend, will take a year off from its typical ambience.
The State Fair of Texas was canceled back in July. The capacity of the stadium on the fairgrounds will be limited. And both OU and Texas will be coming off losses.
At least the sweet aroma of corny dogs will persist.
It’s not what Mitch Hammack, 24, had in mind for his final Red River rivalry game as an OU student. He, and many others, still wouldn’t dare forgo the opportunity.
“It sucks, but it’s still OU-Texas,” said Hammack, who will be one of 12,500 Sooner fans inside the Cotton Bowl at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“It’s one of the best rivalries in college football. The environment, that will definitely be different. But it’s still exciting. You get the win. You get the hat. You start turning things around and get these guys some confidence to build on the rest of the year.”
Hammack said his Red River plans came together late this season. He didn’t book a hotel until after OU’s game against Missouri State on Sept. 12. Any other year, it would have been impossible for anyone to find a reasonably priced room at that point, if there were any left at all in the Dallas area. He had no issues finding a hotel ahead of OU and Texas’ highly anticipated regular-season meeting.
While Hammack’s OU-Texas career as a student comes to an end this semester, it’s just beginning for Brinton Foster, an 18-year-old OU freshman who already has a firm understanding of the heated rivalry.
“It doesn't matter if they're both 2-0, doesn't matter if they're both 0-2,” Foster said. “It's always going to be an intense game, pandemic or not.”
“Obviously the fair is not going to be there, and so that's going to be kind of a bummer," he continued, "but as long as they've got those corny dogs, I think I'll be alright."
Indeed, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs will be outside of the Cotton Bowl — one near the northwest corner of the stadium, another near the northeast corner and one just south of the stadium, to the left of the Midway.
The complete fair experience will be missed. It’s something every OU student needs to experience once, said Michael Asante, a 22-year-old OU computer engineering student.
“You have to go to at least one OU-Texas game,” Asante said. “Even if you don’t go all four years, just going once is something that you don’t realize how great it is until you actually go, so I think everyone has to experience it.”
Asante admittedly isn’t too upset the state fair will be less packed, and he’s not alone in being OK with not dealing with shoulder-to-shoulder traffic under a typically hot Texas sun.
“I'm definitely excited for there not to be just lines everywhere and not to be so insanely crowded,” said Anthony Riojas, a 28-year-old OU journalism student. “That’ll be a positive this weekend.”
On the flip side, the meeting of fanbases that despise the other will be subdued.
“Almost as much as the game itself, it’s the atmosphere surrounding the stadium leading up to it,” said Tyler Burton, who is a 26-year-old OU graduate and hosts "The Main Line Podcast” in his free time.
“We always make it a point to get there three, four hours before kickoff. Take in all the fans. The biggest thing I’ll miss is we enjoy setting up shop two hours before the game, watching the busses drive in, seeing the Texas fans flip off the OU bus and vice versa the other way.”
Inside the Cotton Bowl, capacity will be limited to roughly 25%.
Scott Monnard, an OU alumnus and Norman High's cross country coach, isn’t so fazed by the changes. His coaching duties allow few weekends where he can attend a game in person, so he’s thrilled to simply make the trip.
He does raise a good point.
“Half of the stadium is always cheering,” he said.
So much for crowd-assisted momentum swings. Both OU and Texas will need to bring their own energy.
Perhaps the 25,000 fans expected at the Cotton Bowl will make up for the large number of empty seats. Most who are willing to attend the game know the importance of it.
Those who won’t be there do as well.
Cullen Walker, 26 and an 2018 OU graduate, doesn’t have a game ticket, but he purchased a flight from his home in Phoenix to Dallas in February — back when life was still mostly normal.
He decided to skip on the game this year. Seeing old friends — OU and Texas fans alike — was his selling point to keep his trip and experience a smaller version of the melting pot that is the neutral-site rivalry game.
“It won't be like being at the game, but it will at least not just be OU fans,” Walker said. “It will still be fun to talk (trash) a little bit, hopefully on our end to those Texas fans.”
Others couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to be there.
Eric Fultz, a former OU football player from 1987-91 and Mesquite, Texas, native, is making his 35th consecutive trip to the Cotton Bowl for the Red River rivalry.
Ironically, the first game Fultz, who's 51 and now lives in Owasso, attended was as a recruiting guest to the Longhorns in 1986. He ultimately signed with Barry Switzer and hasn’t missed a game since.
Even during a pandemic, there’s only one reason he would have hesitated to end his 35-year tradition.
“Only if I didn’t get tickets,” Fultz said. “I can’t break the streak. There’s nothing like it.”