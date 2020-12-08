You are the owner of this article.
OU football: DL coach Calvin Thibodeaux nominated for Broyles Award

OU football: Coaches notice improvements with new talent, returning experience on defensive line

Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux works with his position group at a 2018 practice in Norman.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux is one of 56 nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award.

The nominees for the honor, annually presented by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation to college football’s top assistant coach, were released on Tuesday and will eventually be cut to 15 semifinalists and then five finalists.

Thibodeaux is responsible for a defensive front that’s been instrumental to OU’s top-ranked run defense in the Big 12, allowing 88.1 rushing yards per game.

OU also leads the Big 12 in sacks with 33, which includes Isaiah Thomas’ conference third-leading eight sacks.

The Sooners’ football program has produced two Broyles Award winners — offensive coordinators Mark Mangino in 2000 and Lincoln Riley in 2015.

OU co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was a finalist in 2017 and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was a semifinalist last year.

