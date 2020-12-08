OU football: DL coach Calvin Thibodeaux nominated for Broyles Award

Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux is one of 56 nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award.
The nominees for the honor, annually presented by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation to college football’s top assistant coach, were released on Tuesday and will eventually be cut to 15 semifinalists and then five finalists.
Thibodeaux is responsible for a defensive front that’s been instrumental to OU’s top-ranked run defense in the Big 12, allowing 88.1 rushing yards per game.
OU also leads the Big 12 in sacks with 33, which includes Isaiah Thomas’ conference third-leading eight sacks.
The Sooners’ football program has produced two Broyles Award winners — offensive coordinators Mark Mangino in 2000 and Lincoln Riley in 2015.
OU co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was a finalist in 2017 and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was a semifinalist last year.