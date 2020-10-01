OU football: Drake Stoops provides 'spark' to Sooners' passing attack

Drake Stoops has made plenty of plays within Norman’s city limits.
He starred at Norman North High School before walking on to the program his father, Bob Stoops, coached from 1999-2016.
Drake’s needed a couple of seasons to become more of a regular in Oklahoma's receiving rotation. And last Saturday against Kansas State, he caught his first career touchdown as a Sooner.
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler threw a 32-yard pass to Stoops during the opening play of the second quarter. Stoops, who’s listed at 5-foot-9, went vertical to catch the toss just in front of the goal line and muscled his way into the end zone to give the Sooners a 14-0 lead.
Stoops finished the day with a team-best 93 yards on three catches, including a 51-yard grab late in the third quarter that set up Seth McGowan to punch in a 5-yard score that gave OU a 35-14 lead.
The Sooners ultimately let their advantage slip away through a series of unfortunate events. And lost along with OU’s dominant performance through the first two-and-a-half quarters of the game was a breakout performance for Stoops.
“He’s been huge,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “It was important for us. It was definitely a spark to get him back. (Receiver has) been one of the positions that we’ve been hit hardest. We’re playing without a lot of people there. And he’s done a great job.”
Riley said Stoops’ contributions weren’t a surprise. He’s performed well in practice, which is translating early to game day with multiple key receivers unavailable.
Most notably, the Sooners are without starting receiver Obi Obialo through two games for undisclosed health reasons. Sophomore Trejan Bridges, a former five-star recruit, is also out due to a suspension.
Stoops has made the most of his opportunity to see the field and get acclimated with Rattler, OU’s first-year starter at quarterback.
And while Stoops, still a redshirt sophomore, isn’t quite a leader for OU’s receivers yet, Riley envisions he might be one eventually.
“I think he’s a young leader. I do,” Riley said. “Not crazy vocal, but one of those guys that more leads by example in the way he does things. Can you foresee him being one of the top leaders on this team in due time? Certainly that’s possible.”