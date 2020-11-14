You are the owner of this article.
OU football: ESPN picks Bedlam as site of 'College GameDay'

Big Ten GameDay Glory Football

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2014, file photo, ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, and Kirk Herbstreit confer during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss.

 AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis, File

ESPN's "College GameDay" is headed to Norman next Saturday for a top-20 Bedlam matchup.

The network's selection of No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 14 Oklahoma State marks OU's first time hosting the pregame show since 2012.

It's the seventh time "College GameDay" will be on site for a Bedlam contest and eighth time for a Sooner home game. OU has made 38 appearances on the show, which is good for fourth-most nationally.

OU is 6-0 when "College GameDay" is in town for Bedlam. 

The Sooners and Cowboys will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

