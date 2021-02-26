OU football: ESPN ranks Baker Mayfield top college quarterback of the 2000s

Since 2000, no college quarterback has been better than Baker Mayfield, according to ESPN.com.
ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked college football's top-60 quarterbacks of the current century. Mayfield checked in at No. 1 on the list, which does require a subscription to see in full.
The walk-on-turned-Heisman Trophy winner might not have a national title to back up his candidacy, but his sustained success over three seasons in OU put him over the top.
"[Cam] Newton, [Vince] Young and [Joe] Burrow had the best seasons," Connelly wrote. "Mayfield had the best career."
Mayfield, who arrived at OU in 2014 but sat out a year due to NCAA transfer rules, finished his four seasons in college, which includes a year at Texas Tech, with 14,607 yards passing, 131 passing touchdowns and a 68.5% completion percentage.
Mayfield won the 2017 Heisman Trophy and led OU to two College Football Playoff appearances and three Big 12 championships along the way.
Mayfield is joined in the rankings by No. 7 Kyler Murray (2015-18), No. 15 Sam Bradford (2006-09), No. 30 Jason White (1999-2004) and No. 36 Landry Jones (2009-12). One-year OU quarterback Jalen Hurts (2016-19) also made the cut, ranking No. 23.