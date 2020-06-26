OU Pregame

OU's Jaquayln Crawford before the Sooners' game against Texas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at AT&T Stasium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Jaquayln Crawford is moving on from Oklahoma.

Crawford announced he's transferring to Arkansas after the receiver-turned-cornerback entered the NCAA transfer portal last fall.

Crawford arrived at OU as a consensus four-star prospect from Rockdale, Texas. He chose OU over offers from Auburn, Georgia and Notre Dame, among others, following a productive high school career.

Crawford appeared in two games for the Sooners, debuting against Kansas on Nov. 17, 2018. He also appeared in OU's 70-14 win over South Dakota last season on Sept. 7.

Joe Buettner is a sports reporter for the Norman Transcript. You can contact him at (405) 366-3557 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.

Tags

Recommended for you