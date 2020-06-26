Jaquayln Crawford is moving on from Oklahoma.
Crawford announced he's transferring to Arkansas after the receiver-turned-cornerback entered the NCAA transfer portal last fall.
New beginnings... Let’s get it! @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/wsFN8gnP5B— 🥀 (@KingCrawford_) June 26, 2020
Crawford arrived at OU as a consensus four-star prospect from Rockdale, Texas. He chose OU over offers from Auburn, Georgia and Notre Dame, among others, following a productive high school career.
Crawford appeared in two games for the Sooners, debuting against Kansas on Nov. 17, 2018. He also appeared in OU's 70-14 win over South Dakota last season on Sept. 7.
